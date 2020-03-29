Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,947 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Powell Industries worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 61,702 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

POWL stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $134.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POWL shares. BidaskClub cut Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.