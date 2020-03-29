PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Down 14.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) fell 14.6% on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PPD traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $17.00, 2,452,154 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,538,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PPD. William Blair began coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Get PPD alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Fikry bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Also, CEO David S. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,150.

The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75.

About PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.