Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PRNB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

PRNB stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.77. Principia Biopharma has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.58%. On average, analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,370 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $94,043,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 359,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 583,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,609 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

