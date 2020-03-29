ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Holdings Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLIX. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 38,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIX opened at $54.41 on Friday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.