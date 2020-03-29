ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:OILD)

ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,214 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,150% compared to the average daily volume of 817 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. XR Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 62,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,416,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OILD opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

