ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 10.4%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price dropped 10.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.79 and last traded at $44.34, approximately 69,515,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 40,019,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

