Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,293 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $53.04 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

