Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

PUK opened at $25.00 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.5194 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.