PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.39. PTC posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $256,980. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,494,000 after purchasing an additional 661,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,299,000 after purchasing an additional 172,871 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. PTC has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.12.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

