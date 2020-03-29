PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207,941 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,414 shares of company stock valued at $869,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

