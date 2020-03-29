Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 9,360 Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 796,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 469,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 445,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,684,000 after acquiring an additional 171,016 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $184.57 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.24.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.