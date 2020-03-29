Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.31% of Ellington Financial worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EFC opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 48.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Ellington Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.90%.

EFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

