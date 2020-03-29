Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,719 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,594,000 after acquiring an additional 203,462 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Xylem by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 164,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45,648 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 501,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Xylem by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 220,501 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Xylem by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 232,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.