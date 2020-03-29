Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Down 9.4%

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) shares fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.69, 2,451,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,922,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,613,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,255,000 after buying an additional 1,460,155 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,543,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,952,000 after buying an additional 2,648,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,652,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,498,000 after buying an additional 645,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,122,000 after buying an additional 127,009 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

