Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $96.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

NYSE ALB opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,479,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after buying an additional 417,021 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after buying an additional 272,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,838,000 after buying an additional 205,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after buying an additional 169,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

