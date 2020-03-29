Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $630.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 571.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 515,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

