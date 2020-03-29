Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIG. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $498.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

