Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Issued By Piper Sandler

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,796.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.