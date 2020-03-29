Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Twitter Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Twitter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Twitter’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $25.29 on Friday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

