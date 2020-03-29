Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for IHS Markit Ltd Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of IHS Markit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INFO. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 145.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,636,218.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

