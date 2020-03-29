Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Issued By B. Riley

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

BANC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Banc of California stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.99 million, a P/E ratio of 264.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 18,858.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,058 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $7,925,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 252,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 217,045 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $2,537,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 25,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

