Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Lowered by B. Riley

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $10.63 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $348.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.76 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,053.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 261,589 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 319,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 257,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 148.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 2,417.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 101,567 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 632,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.