Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter.

SBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

