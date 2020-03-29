Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Stratasys Ltd Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Stratasys in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Jensen now expects that the technology company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSYS. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $903.17 million, a PE ratio of -78.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $160.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.