qiibee (QBX) Market Cap Tops $1.60 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last week, qiibee has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. qiibee has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $1,117.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.02512434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193445 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,660,661 tokens. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

