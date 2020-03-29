QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,228 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QTS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

QTS stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.66.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.