Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after buying an additional 301,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $75,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

