QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter. QuoteMedia had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.48%.

OTCMKTS:QMCI opened at $0.11 on Friday. QuoteMedia has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.