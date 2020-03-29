Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.90 and last traded at $67.99, approximately 1,274,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,224,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Cfra raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

