Raymond James & Associates Acquires 780 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

