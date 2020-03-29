Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,491,000 after buying an additional 340,839 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 135,789 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 107,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 89,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

MLHR opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.63. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $916,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.