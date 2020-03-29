Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of NGL Energy Partners worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,047.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Derek S. Reiners purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,580.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $346.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.12. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGL. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

