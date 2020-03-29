Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 218.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,194,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 142,108 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 91,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 76,498 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 99,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 63,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000.

NYSE BGY opened at $4.53 on Friday. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

