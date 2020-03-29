Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,887 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,075,000 after buying an additional 302,805 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,279,000 after buying an additional 274,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 169,636 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,548,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

KNSL stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

