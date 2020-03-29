Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,979 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $9,141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after buying an additional 327,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after buying an additional 235,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 143.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 157,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of FLO opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

