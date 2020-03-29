Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.37% of Jernigan Capital worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCAP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In related news, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $256,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 20,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,374.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $661,037. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.