Raymond James & Associates Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,449,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.