Raymond James & Associates Has $1.79 Million Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,211,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,690,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $54.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

