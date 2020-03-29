Raymond James & Associates Invests $1.77 Million in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,689 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

BSAC stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

