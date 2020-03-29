Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares in the company, valued at $154,579,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,840. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLP stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $576.41 million, a P/E ratio of 66.14 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

