Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $4,461,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Community Bank System by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 371,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 59,283 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Community Bank System by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 31,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $56,530.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

