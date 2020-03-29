Raymond James & Associates Purchases 20,538 Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

Shares of RIV opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Galley acquired 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $35,834.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,054.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 29,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $324,488.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,300.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

