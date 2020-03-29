Raymond James & Associates Purchases 22,356 Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Black Stone Minerals worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 66,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

