Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,027,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,332 in the last three months.

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.