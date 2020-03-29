Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,427 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mylan were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of MYL opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

