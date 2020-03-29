Raymond James & Associates Sells 36,491 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in WPX Energy were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in WPX Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,243 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 466.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,022,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 842,477 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 907,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 732,372 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 711,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,457,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,760,000 after purchasing an additional 616,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.39. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.