Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,827 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.09.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.