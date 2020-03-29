Raymond James & Associates Sells 48,945 Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,945 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period.

Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 60.82%.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

