Raymond James & Associates Sells 671 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $47.03 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

