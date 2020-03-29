Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.30% of Energy Recovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $128,768.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,110,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,553 shares of company stock valued at $401,839. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Evercore ISI lowered Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $402.87 million, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 3.84. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

